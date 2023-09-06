Rohit’s viral reaction to captaincy announcement takes internet by storm

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BCCI announced the Team India World Cup squad on Tuesday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with Rohit Sharma, held a press conference to announce the 15-member squad.

When the chief selector announced Rohit Sharma as the captain, the right-hander reacted in a funny way by raising his hand in celebration.

The reaction by Rohit is now going viral on social media as it is being shared by cricket enthusiasts and his fans.

Watch it here:

Team India for World Cup 2023. Rohit’s reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDh4Ah7uq9 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 5, 2023

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav,, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.