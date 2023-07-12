Indian Diaspora Vs. Khalistan Community: Protests In Canada Over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Murder

The protesters accused the Indian government of being responsible for the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was tragically killed in the shooting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Hundreds of members of the Sikh community in Canada demonstrated outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, seeking justice regarding the unresolved murder of one of their prominent leaders in the Vancouver region last month. The protesters accused the Indian government of being responsible for the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was tragically killed in the shooting.