Haj operations: 30-bed hospital in Makkah for Indian women pilgrims without Mahram

This year, 5,000 women without Mahram will be performing Haj and exclusive women staff being deployed to look after them during their stay in Saudi Arabia, said Indian consul general.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 23 May 2024, 09:27 PM

Indian Consul General Md. Shahid Alam briefing press about Haj operations

Jeddah: The Indian Haj officials in Saudi Arabia fully indulged in Haj operations as pilgrims from India are gaining momentum in Two Holy cities of Islam. Every day 4000 thousand pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia.

Also, the same number of pilgrims moving from Madinah to Makkah, according to Indian Consul General Md. Shahid Alam.

He told the media on Wednesday that so far 52,000 pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia, among them 30,000 camped in Madinah and the rest were moved to Makkah.

Shahid Alam stated that a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are coming for Haj and among them 1,40,020 pilgrims facilitated by the Indian Central Haj Committee.

This year, 5,000 women without Mahram will be performing Haj and exclusive women staff being deployed to look after them during their stay in Saudi Arabia, said Indian consul general. He highlighted that an exclusive women hospital with 30 bed capacity is being set up for the women pilgrims.

The top Indian diplomat noted that this year most Indian pilgrims lodged at Markazi area in Madinah and also in Mina from zone one to four allocated for Indian pilgrims. In significant development, a group pilgrims will be transported through Harmain Metro Train, high speed rail, from their Jeddah Airport to Makkah.

Disclosing medical facilities for pilgrims, he said that the Indian Haj Mission has set up 30 and 40 bed each hospital in Mina and 20 bed hospital in Madinah.

The Consul General said that 600 staff from India are being deputed by the Government of India to serve pilgrims in holy cities among them 180 doctors and 250 paramedics. This year three psychiatrists are also serving pilgrims, he noted.

The consuls Mohammed Hashim, Mohammed Abdul Jalil also addressed.