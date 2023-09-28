Indian Navy wins Inter Services Athletics tournament first time in 72 years

The Inter-Services Athletics Meet was hosted at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad from September 25 to 28, 2023.

By PTI Published Date - 11:40 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad : The Indian Navy on Thursday created history by winning the Inter-Services Athletics tournament for the first time in 72 years, said an official statement.

The Inter-Services Athletics Meet was hosted at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad from September 25 to 28, 2023.

This remarkable sporting event witnessed a display of exceptional talent and sportsmanship from the dedicated athletes representing the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Army Services Team fielded two teams while the Navy and Air Force fielded one team each.

Over the course of four intense days, the Athletes competed in a total of 14 track events and 9 field events, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence at the foothills of the renowned Golconda Fort which stood witness to the remarkable showcase of skill, determination, and unity among the athletes of the three services.Highlights of the event included closely contested races and remarkable displays of strength and agility by the Athletes in various track and field events.

The Inter-Services Athletics Meet not only celebrated athleticism but also reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and discipline that is the hallmark of the Armed forces.According to the statement, the annual championship was conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aimed at selecting services sportsmen for representation in National and International Athletics events.Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Telangana & Andhra Sub Area graced the event as Chief Guest on the final day.

Manocha congratulated the Athletes on their stellar performance and said, “The Inter-Services Athletics Meet has demonstrated the exceptional talent and commitment of our armed forces.”MP Jabir, CPO from the Indian Navy has been adjudged as the Best Athlete amongst the Services.

The event culminated with the presentation of a trophy by Major General Manocha to the Indian Navy Team who won the championship.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes charge as Director of DMDE