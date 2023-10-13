Indian Navy’s INAS 316 Squadron completes 5000 operational flying hours

Indian Navy informed that the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 has completed more than 5,000 hours of operational flying

By ANI Published Date - 12:35 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday informed that the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 has completed more than 5,000 hours of operational flying.

Commissioned on March 29, 2022, the squadron operates with 4 LR anti-submarine warfare (ASW) P8I aircraft.

“INAS 316 commissioned on 29 March 2022, Goa, with 4 LR ASW P8I aircraft completed more than 5000 hrs of Ops Flying in less than 2 yrs, exemplifying the Squadron’s (Condors) motto – Glory Through Valour, which also symbolises the unwavering spirit of men and women beneath the wings,” Indian Navy posted on X (former Twitter).

Currently, INAS 316 and INAS 312 are the two squadrons operating the P8I aircraft.

“INAS 316 and INAS 312 are the 2 squadrons operating the P8I aircraft, besides spreading the wings over the Indian Ocean and beyond, have been augmenting the surveillance along the northern and western borders,” the Navy said.

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 named ‘The Condors’ operates with P-8I aircraft which is equipped with air- to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

The commissioning ceremony of the INAS 316 was held at INS Hansa, Goa.