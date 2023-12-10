Indian Navy’s spectacular operation demo enthralls Vizag

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer and several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments witnessed the programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy presented a breathtaking Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) off Rama Krishna Beach, Visakhapatnam.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer and several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments witnessed the programme which drew the attention of lakhs of citizens of Visakhapatnam, showcasing the Navy’s exceptional capabilities.

Celebrated on December 4 every year, the Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in ‘Operation Trident’. This year, due to safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the mega event – Op Demo off RK Beach was rescheduled to December 10.

The Op Demo unfolded as a flagship event in the city featuring tactical maneuvers executed by warships, submarines and a captivating display of air power, highlighting fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters. The Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, showcasing precision and expertise. The active participation of numerous indigenous platforms underscored the Navy’s commitment to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The demonstration culminated in a spellbinding Beating Retreat by the Navy’s Band during the Sunset Ceremony, complemented by the silhouette illumination created by the ships.

Following the Op Demo, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, hosted a distinguished ‘At Home Function’ at Navy House, Visakhapatnam. During the event, the Governor Abdul Nazeer interacted with Flag Officers, Officers, Civil dignitaries and distinguished guests, fostering a deeper appreciation for the Navy’s endeavours and achievements.

The Op Demo captivated audiences and underscored the Indian Navy’s commitment to excellence, safety, self-reliance and its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.