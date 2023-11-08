| Indian Photo Festival To Be Held In Hyderabad From Nov 23 Jan 7

Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) is back with its ninth edition, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from November 23, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

As South Asia’s leading photography festival, IPF continues to push the boundaries of photographic art and expression, drawing renowned names from the photography industry and showcasing works from photographers around the globe.

The most awaited photography festival will be hosted at various venues in Hyderabad, including the State Gallery of Art, Goethe Zentrum, Alliance Francaise, ICON Art Gallery, Durgam Cheruvu Lake, and the outer walking trail of the KBR National Park.

IPF 2023 promises a diverse range of programs, from artist talks and print and digital photography exhibitions to screenings, workshops, and portfolio reviews.

In order to encourage emerging photographers, the festival extended an open call for entries worldwide, which garnered submissions from 50 different countries. A distinguished international panel of judges carefully reviewed these submissions and handpicked 20 pieces that will be exhibited at IPF 2023.

“Furthermore, IPF is also orchestrating the Portrait Prize Awards this time, with the objective of identifying captivating portraits and exceptional skills among Indian photographers,” said Aquin Mathews, the festival director.

Notable highlights of the festival include a two-day masterclass on the ‘Art of Pitching’, by National Geographic editors, Samantha Clarke and Shwetha Gulati, a printmaking workshop by lens-based artist Arpan Mukherjee, a retrospective exhibition of Hyderabad-based photojournalist Ravinder Reddy, a documentary screening of “From the Shadows,” directed by Miriyam Chandy, that highlights India’s child trafficking issue, portfolio reviews led by National Geographic’s Sr. Program Officers, art talks and exhibitions by renowned photographers and artists from around the world.

IPF 2023 brings together a distinguished lineup of speakers to share their experiences and insights on how photography can sensitize and educate society.

Notable speakers include Palani Kumar, a photographer documenting the lives of marginalized communities; Triparna Banerjee, an independent filmmaker and screenwriter, who achieved international recognition with her film ‘Frozen’; Amy Parrish, an American photographer and writer focusing on important social issues; and Ravinder Reddy, a photojournalist with a keen eye for storytelling, and many others.

Extremely well-received globally, Telangana’s homegrown event is organized in partnership with Telangana Tourism, Govt. of Telangana and State Art Gallery. The festival is free of charge and open to the public until January 7th.

For the complete schedule and other details, check www.indianphotofest.com.