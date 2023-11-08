| Experience The Magic Of Diwali At Nexus Hyderabad Mall Shop Win And Celebrate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall has decided to add a touch of splendour to Diwali festivities by continuing to delight its patrons with the majestic Hawa Mahal installation, gracing the premises of the mall until the end of November.

Nexus Hyderabad also announced an exclusive Dhanteras celebration, promising an unforgettable shopping experience on November 10. As a special treat, stores like Caratlane, Orra, PMJ Jewels, Bluestone, Swarovski, Mia, Bajaj Electronics and Reliance digital will remain open until midnight.

Another highlight of Dhanteras at Nexus Hyderabad Mall is the ‘Shop & Win’ offer. With every purchase of Rs 1 lakh worth of jewellery or electronics on this day, one has the opportunity to win 10-gram silver coins.