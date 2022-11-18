| Wolf Thunder Gb08 Know About Formula E Used In Indian Racing League

Wolf Thunder GB08: Know about Formula E car used in Indian Racing League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:26 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Source: Wolf Racing Cars

Hyderabad: The first round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) is slated set to kick off from November 19-20 in Hyderabad, and it will feature drivers from across India and abroad.

A total of 6 teams are taking part in the racing league — Chennai Turbo Riders, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi, and Goa Aces.

The event will be held across 4 rounds of which, two rounds (1st and 4th rounds) will be held in Hyderabad, and the remaining rounds (2nd and 3rd) will be hosted by Chennai.

The formula E or 1 is all about high-speed cars and the technology used in them. And the Indian Racing League will feature the most advanced racing car named Wolf GB08 Thunder.

GB08 Thunder is a sports prototype race car built and developed by the Italian car constructor ‘Wolf Racing Cars’. The fast and easy-to-drive car is equipped with a 1000 cc engine that is taken from the Aprilia RSV4 Superbike to give formula drivers an unforgettable experience during the course of the race.

‘Wolf GB08 Thunder’ weighs around 378kg and generates power up to 219 BHP @ 13,000 rpm. When it comes to safety, the high-speed car complies with the FIA F1 grade safety norms.

The measurement of the car includes a length of 4121 mm, a width of 17 83 mm, and a wheelbase of 17 83 mm.

Know the other features of the car:

Chassis: Carbon fibre monocoque

Fuel tank capacity: 40 liters

Top speed: 260 km/hr

Front suspension: Push rod with mono damper and configurable anti-roll bar

Front brakes: Disc 250 x 10 and monobloc caliper

Rear brakes: Disc 250 x 10 and monobloc caliper

Bodywork: Fibreglass done in an autoclave

Cost: 79k Euros

‘Wolf Racing Cars’ has been manufacturing the GB08 Thunder since 2010. In addition to GB08 Thunder, the company also manufactures other cars like Wolf GB08 Tornado and Wolf GB08 Mistral.