Indian Railways announces five special summer trains; check routes

The special will operate between New Delhi and Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Udhampur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run five summer special rains to make it easier for passengers as they are facing inconvenience due to the summer rush. The Northern Railway said that five summer special trains will run out of additional Delhi.

The special will operate between New Delhi and Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Udhampur.

The New Delhi to Varanasi special train (04052/04051) will be operated every Sunday between June 4 to June 25. The train will depart from Delhi at 7.20 p.m. every Sunday and will depart from Varanasi at 6.35 p.m. every Monday between June 4 to 25.

The New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno train no. (04071/04072) will be operated every Friday between June 2 to June 30. The train will depart from Delhi at 11.15 p.m. every Friday and will depart from Vaishno at 6.30 p.m. every Saturday between June 2 to 30.

The New Delhi to Udhampur train (04075/04076) will be operated every Thursday between June 1 to June 29. The train will depart from Delhi at 11.15 p.m. every Thursday and will depart from Udhampur at 6.30 p.m. every Friday between June 1 to 29.

The New Delhi to Varanasi train (04080/04079) will be operated every Monday, Friday, and Saturday between June 3 to June 30. The train will depart from Delhi at 7.20 p.m. every Monday, Friday, and Saturday and will depart from Varanasi at 6.35 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday between June 4 to July 1.

The New Delhi to Shri Marta Vaishno Devi Katra train no. (04081/04082) will be operated every Saturday between June 3 to June 24. The train will depart from Delhi at 11.15 p.m. every Saturday and will depart from Shri Marta Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.30 p.m. every Sunday between June 4 to July 1.