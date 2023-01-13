Indian Railways emerge champions of Handball Federation Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways team clinched the Handball Federation Cup trophy after defeating Services 35-25 in the title clash in Rajasthan on Friday.

Meanwhile the Rajasthan team bagged the top honours in the women’s category.

National Handball Association president Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao and former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Treasurer, Anandeshwar Pandey awarded the trophies and medals to the winning teams.

Speaking on this occasion, Jaganmohan Rao said, “As a result of their efforts for a year and a half, Indian youth teams are achieving tremendous results on international platforms. Handball, which is an Olympic sport, is now accumulating popularity in the country. Last year we successfully hosted the Asia Club Championship at Hyderabad. By the 2028 Olympics, we are working to make the Indian team one of the top-10 teams in the world.”