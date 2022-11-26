Indian Railways share pictures captured from running train; netizens stunned

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways recently took to Twitter to share a few pictures that were captured from a running train. The images show a running high-speed train with light reflection on the side of the train’s body.

“Magical play of light caught through the running train #LightAndSpeed,” read the caption.

The breath-taking images were originally posted by the account ‘The Train Story’, whose bio read “Picturesque Biography. An Initiative for the Indian Railways Network.” The images are apparently a part of ‘Chapter: The Train Chaser’.

The caption for the images in the page reads, “Standing at the door, as the train departs slowly from the station, hearing the sunset’s Islamic call to prayer from far, waving to the children standing on the track side, I once again begin my journey and this time to experience the night on the railway tracks. As the train speeds up through the city area, a different view strikes my eyes and that’s the flashing of lights, just like any sci-fi movie scene. At the door, I witness this magical play of light through the moving train. To be continued… Commemorating 75 years of Independence.”

The post shared by the Ministry has garnered over 900 likes on the micro-blogging site with netizens gushing over the images. “Truly beautiful, long exposure light trails are always a delight. The 3rd pic is sublime, composition is brilliant(sic),” wrote a user. “Flabbergasting and Amazing long exposure shots!(sic),” said another.