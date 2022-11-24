| Indians With Only First Name On Passports Not Allowed In This Country

Airlines operating between these two countries have issued circulars and notices to travel agents and passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Indians with only their first name on their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per the new rules.

Travellers are required to have both their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names on their passports to be allowed entry to the Gulf nation. The new circular came into effect on November 21.

“Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in a surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD,” a circular on Air India’s website read.

However, the new rule applies only to passengers with a visit visa, visa on arrival, employment, and temporary visas and does not apply to existing UAE resident card holders.

“However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the ‘First Name’ and ‘Surname’ columns,” a statement by Indigo airlines added.