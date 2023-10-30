Hyderabad: ‘Online appointments for passports would be attended on priority’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad has accepted 4, 000 applications and issued 2, 800 passports per day from Monday to Friday, Regional Passport Officer (RPO) and Head, MEA branch Secretariat, Dasari Ballaiah on Monday said.

As the demand for passports is ever increasing, these kendras have been working on Saturdays since August, 2023. Due to heavy input, the pendency in passport applications had increased, he said.

To attend to the applicants whose applications are pending and who have urgency to travel, two enquiry counters have been established at RPO office where 250 applicants are being attended in a daily basis.

“Out of 250, applicants can book 125 online appointments to visit enquiry counters, whereas 125 would be walk-in tokens. However, applicants who have online appointments need not wait in queue and they would be attended on priority. Hence, all applicants, whose applications are pending and have urgency to travel, may book their appointments online without any fees at www.passportindia.gov.in for visiting enquiry counters, Dasari Balaiah said.