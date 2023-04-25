Osmania University ‘Open Day’ a big draw

Osmania University Colleges on Tuesday have thrown its departments open to students, educational institutions and general public as part of Open Day organized in connection with ‘Osmania Taksh’ 2023

Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana visit the Natural History Museum in Osmania University

Hyderabad: To showcase unique features and accomplishments, Osmania University Colleges on Tuesday have thrown its departments open to students, educational institutions and general public as part of Open Day organized in connection with ‘Osmania Taksh’ 2023.

The Department of Zoology in the University College of Science was abuzz with visitors since morning. More than 750 students, scholars, teachers and about 100 citizens visited the Natural History Museum in the department. OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana lauded the efforts put forth by students and faculty of Zoology, and appreciated the manner in which the Museum has been maintained.

The Department of Commerce conducted a Business Quiz, which saw participation of 20 teams from the department and other affiliated colleges. While faculty members presented their achievements and contributions to the field of Commerce to visitors, department students have put up food stalls.

The Departments of Physics and Chemistry at University Post Graduate College Secunderabad demonstrated their unique models and experiments in science to the visitors. Various departments and teachers showcased their research work and other contributions to the students.

Students from various degree and PG colleges along with their faculty members visited the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and learnt about the instrumentation and research projects undertaken at the Centre. Nearly 50 students participated in the plant identification competition and won certificates of recognition as well.

As part of Osmania Taksh-2023, the Department of Biomedical Engineering organized a workshop on a ‘hands on-training programme on machine learning algorithms for medical imaging’. BOSCH Global Software Technologies senior data scientist Dr. Ayan Debnath addressed students and faculty members.

