IndiGo commences non-stop flight to Nairobi

No-frills airline IndiGo on Saturday commenced its air services to the African market with the launch of a non-stop flight to Nairobi

By PTI Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Mumbai: No-frills airline IndiGo on Saturday commenced its air services to the African market with the launch of a non-stop flight to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

With this launch, IndiGo now flies to 27 international destinations and 105 overall destinations as part of its network, the airline said in a statement.

Flight services to Nairobi will open doors further into the African continent for IndiGo, it said.

Nairobi, the gateway to Africa’s magnificent safaris, offers an exhilarating journey where wildlife encounters and pulsating nightlife take centre stage, IndiGo said.