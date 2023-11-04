IndiGo launches direct flights from Hyderabad to Colombo

With this expansion, IndiGo now offers flights to 14 international destinations from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has initiated direct flight services from Hyderabad to Colombo. IndiGo Flight 6E-1181 departed from Hyderabad International Airport at 11:50 hours in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, IndiGo, and other stakeholders.

The flight is scheduled to arrive in Colombo at 1400 hours. With this expansion, IndiGo now offers flights to 14 international destinations from Hyderabad, marking their highest international connectivity from any airport in South and Central India. Additionally, the airline has connections to 55 domestic destinations from Hyderabad.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport operates as a single-roof integrated terminal, serving as a key transfer gateway between South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.