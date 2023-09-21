IndiGo announces direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo

IndiGo is the first Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between the two cities, reinforcing trade, economic, and cultural ties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: IndiGo has announced the introduction of new direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo from November 2, 2023. IndiGo is the first Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between the two cities, reinforcing trade, economic, and cultural ties.

This is part of IndiGo’s strategic expansion in international markets, providing customers with seamless and efficient connectivity. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “the introduction of these flights will not only enhance connectivity but also provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience.”

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets on the official website www.goIndiGo.in.

The schedule include Flight 6E 1181 Hyderabad-Colombo operating daily, except Wednesday, and departing at 12 noon to arrive at 2 pm. Similarly, Flight No.6E 1182 Colombo-Hyderabad operating daily, except Wednesday, and departing at 3 pm and arriving at 5 pm.