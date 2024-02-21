Indo-Russian Relations: Minister Jaishankar discusses India’s Diplomatic Balance and Foreign Policy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:52 PM

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, emphasized the positive relationship between Moscow and New Delhi, stating that Russia has respected India’s interests. He dismissed concerns about the Indo-Russian relationship potentially hindering India-Europe ties, emphasized the need for mutual understanding, and emphasized India’s commitment to ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.