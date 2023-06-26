Monday, Jun 26, 2023
Home | Kumram Bheem Asifabad | Indrakaran Reddy Inspects Arrangements For Cm Kcrs Asifabad Tour

Indrakaran Reddy inspects arrangements for CM KCR’s Asifabad tour

Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate an Integrated District Offices Complex, the District Police Office, BRS party office and hand over pattas to tribals who cultivate on forest lands

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 26 June 23
Indrakaran Reddy inspects arrangements for CM KCR’s Asifabad tour
Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspects arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's tour to the district, in Asifabad on Monday 

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, along with legislators Koneru Konappa and Athram Sakku inspected arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s proposed tour to the district on June 30 and convened a meeting with BRS workers here on Monday.

The Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate an Integrated District Offices Complex, the District Police Office, BRS party office and hand over pattas to tribals who cultivate on forest lands before addressing a public meeting.

MLC Dande Vittala, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, Collector Hemanth Borkade, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and others were present.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News