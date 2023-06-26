Indrakaran Reddy inspects arrangements for CM KCR’s Asifabad tour

Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate an Integrated District Offices Complex, the District Police Office, BRS party office and hand over pattas to tribals who cultivate on forest lands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspects arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's tour to the district, in Asifabad on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, along with legislators Koneru Konappa and Athram Sakku inspected arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s proposed tour to the district on June 30 and convened a meeting with BRS workers here on Monday.

The Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate an Integrated District Offices Complex, the District Police Office, BRS party office and hand over pattas to tribals who cultivate on forest lands before addressing a public meeting.

MLC Dande Vittala, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, Collector Hemanth Borkade, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and others were present.

Also Read Lulu Group announces investments worth Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana