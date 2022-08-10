Indrakaran Reddy thanks KCR, Harish Rao for granting medical college to Nirmal

Activists of TRS celebrate the sanctioning of a medical college to the district by bursting crackers in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and health minister T Harish Rao for granting a medical college to Nirmal district, here on Wednesday.

Indrakaran opined that the long-cherished dream of people of Nirmal district was realized with the government issuing an order giving administrative sanction to the college and allocating Rs 166 crore to establish the 100-bedded college. He stated that Nirmal would become a healthcare hub and steps would be taken to commence classes from August of 2023. He added a nursing college would be set up in the district soon.

Meanwhile, members of the TRS celebrated the sanction of the medical college to Nirmal by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. They felicitated Indrakaran with a large garland for playing a vital role in the government sanctioning the college. They performed Ksheerabhisekam to portraits of Chandrasekhar Rao, Harish Rao and Indrakaran at his camp office.