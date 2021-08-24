Industrial cluster issue: Marri meets KTR

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri TRS Parliamentary constituency incharge, Marri Rajashekar Reddy on Tuesday met MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao and requested his intervention in solving certain issues in the constituency.

According to a press release, Reddy said that in September 2019, under MSME CDP programme, Geeta Nagar Navajeevan Nagar micro-industrial association got a sanction for establishing a new industrial cluster at Ravalkole village, Medchal district with a project outlay of Rs 10.36 crore.

As per the project sanction, while the Government of India share was 68.57 per cent, industry association share was 4.83 per cent and State government share (or CSR) was 26.60 per cent. The industry association (GNMIA) has already deposited Rs 50 lakhs of their share with TSIIC and transferred 45 acres of land in TSIIC name, he said while urging the Minister to intervene in the issue and secure Telangana government share so that the project could take off in a short time.

The industrial establishments being in close proximity to Cherlapally Industrial area, he also appealed for considering changing the land use in Rampally. “This single decision will solve the problem of locals forever,” Reddy said.