Industries Minister Sridhar Babu opens Social Startup Expo

Sridhar Babu, inaugurating the Social Startup Expo at Keesara, said the government would take necessary steps to support Social Entrepreneurship and change its course in the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said government was coming up with a new MSME policy soon and would focus on integrating the growth of social entrepreneurship under the policy with an aim to make Telangana the capital of Social Entrepreneurship in the coming years.

The Minister, inaugurating the Social Startup Expo at Keesara here on Saturday, said the government would take necessary steps to support Social Entrepreneurship and change its course in the State. The government was determined to take up measures for creating a social impact, which would be inclusive in terms of technology and overall development of the State, he said.

Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2024, the annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) was organised in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). Over 500 Social Entrepreneurship practitioners and enthusiasts came together to celebrate the spirit of Social Entrepreneurship and strengthen the sector making it a huge success for the ecosystem at the Bala Vikas Campus in Keesara.