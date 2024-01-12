Top priority accorded to skill development among youth, says Sridhar Babu

Telangana government was taking steps to fill up two lakh government jobs. Similarly, efforts were also being intensified to generate employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, Sridhar Babu said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:28 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Asserting that the State government was according top priority for skill development among youth, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said an action plan was being formulated to establish skill centres and universities in each district to impart job skills among students. The State government was taking steps to fill up two lakh government jobs. Similarly, efforts were also being intensified to generate employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, he said.

The Minister paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He also inaugurated a job mela at the Director and Commissioner (Youth Services) office at Secunderabad on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Swami Vivekananda’s teachings were ideal to the youth. The State government would take effective measures to curb drug menace and help youth, particularly in rural areas, to have a bright future, he said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to set up a new wing to stop the spread of drugs in the State,” Sridhar Babu said.

Stating that the government was firm on filling two lakh vacancies in the government, he said the previous BRS government had failed in fulfilling youngsters’ job aspirations.

“A plan is being made to establish skill centres and Skill University in every district.

These universities will be established for facilitating the launch of new industries, besides ensuring requisite skilled manpower for the units. Telangana will be leading in skilled manpower in the next five years,” Sridhar Babu said.

He also informed that a special course on artificial intelligence would be introduced for under-graduates. Appealing to the youth to have a positive attitude, the Minister announced that job melas would be conducted in all other district headquarters.