Infant dies at birth, relatives stages dharna in Suryapet

The relatives alleged that no doctor was present in the hospital at the time of delivery and the nurses performed the delivery of the baby.

Suryapet: Tension prevailed at the Government General Hospital here when relatives of a pregnant woman staged dharna at its main gate alleging that nurses had performed the delivery of the baby leading to the death of the new born.

Uggu Srilatha, a native of Penphad, was taken to GGH by her relatives at 11 pm on Tuesday after she developed labour pain. The infant died during delivery and there were blood strains on the head which indicated that some surgical instrument must have caused harm to the baby, the relatives alleged. They also alleged that no doctor was present in the hospital at the time of delivery and the nurses performed the delivery of the baby.

Angry relatives rushed to the hospital and staged a dharna, and relented only after police assured them that action would be taken based on the medical examination report.

Giving clarification on the incident, Hospital medical superintendent Dr Muralidhar Reddy said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the relatives of the woman. Three doctors were on duty in the hospital at the time and it was a normal delivery with no C Section, he said, adding that one of the doctors, Dr Lalitha, resorted to episiotomy to facilitate delivery. “There were no external injuries on the baby,” he asserted.

