Infant drowns in soak pit in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: An infant died after falling into a water conservation pit at Gandhi Nagar of Julurpad mandal in the district on Thursday.

According to sources, 10-month-old Boda Tanvish, who was playing in the house, accidentally fell in the soak pit dug in their house. The boy’s mother B Aruna, alarmed by the sudden disappearance of the child, started searching for him, and after a while, found the child in the soak pit.

The child was immediately rushed to Government Hospital at Julurpad where the doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint filed by the father, B Prasad, police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

