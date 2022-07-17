Inflows to Srisailam project increase

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: After heavy inflows into major water bodies in Godavari basin in north Telangana, projects in the Krishna river basin are now receiving increased inflows.

Three days ago, the Srisailam dam got only 31,736 cusecs from upstream Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP) and Tungabhadra River along with the catchment areas near the dam. The inflows have now gone up considerably on Sunday when it received over 2.97 lakh cusecs of water while the outflows were 1,313 cusecs. The water level at the project touched 859.60 ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft, according to officials.

The officials said they were constantly monitoring the water levels in Srisailam dam by coordination with officials posted at the reservoirs at the dam upstream areas.

Since the Jurala project was getting 1.61 lakh cusecs of inflows, the officials have decided to open the gates of the right main canal at 11.30 am on Monday.

The inflows into Jurala and Srisailam would increase further as officials are discharging 1.66 lakh cusecs of water from the upstream Narayanpur reservoir through 23 spillway gates.

However, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is getting low inflows since the onset of the monsoon season. It is, presently, getting 16,848 cusecs of inflows while instant outflows were only 3,334 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the inflows in projects in the Godavari river dropped to a large extent. The Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) officials stopped discharging water by closing the gates since it is getting only 17,150 cusecs. Inflows into Nizam Sagar and Kowlas Nala in Nizamabad district also came down drastically.

At 3 pm on Sunday, the Lakshmi barrage in Medigadda was getting 9.28 lakh cusecs of inflows while the same water was released through 85 gates.