Infrastructure projects to green drive, a busy 2022 for GHMC

Focussing on sanitation, adopting newer practices, Basti Dawakhanas, and handing over the 2BHKs, the civic body has kept up the momentum all through as the year draws to a close

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 12:37 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

The Shilpa Layout Stage-I flyover has been one of the landmark projects taken up by the GHMC under the ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan

Hyderabad: From improvement in road infrastructure to increasing the city’s green cover to steps to conserve and restore heritage, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had been busy with various initiatives in the year 2022.

Equal focus was on sanitation drives that ranged from the adoption of newer practises such as Secondary Collection and Transfer Points to giving impetus to effective collection and disposal of construction debris. And then, there were more projects being worked out to address the issues of the urban poor.

For the GHMC, the year 2022 started with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurating the Shaikpet flyover on January 1, built under the Telangana government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The momentum was maintained as nine SRDP projects comprising flyovers, an underpass, a Road under Bridge (RoB) etc were made available to people this year.

“As the number of people choosing Hyderabad over other cities to reside and invest is increasing, the infrastructure is being developed by the GHMC to not only meet the present requirements but also plan and work for the future needs,” said Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

Prioritising greenery along with infrastructure development, under the State government’s flagship programme ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH)’ the GHMC in 2022 had a target of planting 120 lakh saplings in its jurisdiction and the green efforts are underway.

One of the biggest game changers in the lives of the poor this year was handing over brand new 2BHK houses built under the State government’s Dignity Housing scheme formulated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Several families who used to live in dingy slums with hardly any facilities for decades, had the year 2022 ushering in a new beginning with Bandamaisamma 2BHK Housing Colony in Bansilalpet, Indira Nagar Dignity Housing Colony in Khairatabad and Old Marredpally 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony, among others.

Meanwhile, to make the women from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) self-reliant, the civic body in coordination with banks, helped 8,973 Self Help Groups (SHGs) get Rs 467.16 crore loan at a lesser interest rate this financial year till December.

The State government’s efforts to provide better access to primary healthcare for slum dwellers and the poor kept growing with the construction of additional Basti Dawakhanas.

Skill upgradation training, issuing identity cards to street vendors and disbursing loan amounts to them and building multipurpose function halls were some other measures.