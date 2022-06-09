Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad adopts a white peacock

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: In a kind gesture toward wildlife conservation, the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad adopted a white peacock for one year at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Thursday.

President of Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad, Lata Shah, along with, Secretary Meera Gauri, among others, visited Nehru Zoological Park and presented a cheque of Rs 30,000 to the Curator of the zoo, S. Rajashekar, for the adoption of the peacock.

Club members of Inner Wheel Club also visited the Birds Aviary, particularly the White Peacock Enclosure, and expressed their satisfaction with the clean and neat premises. “ Happy to see all the animals in their respective enclosures are very healthy and active,” said Lata Shah.

Inner Wheel Club is an international women’s organisation with clubs in over 100 countries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .