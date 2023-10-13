Innovative solutions blossom in Telangana’s interior: TSIC empowers grassroots innovators to solve local challenges

TSIC has uncovered a host of grassroots innovators through their programs, who've crafted cost-effective solutions to tackle local challenges head-on.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 08:48 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: TSIC encourages frugal and local innovators from interior locations of the state. It helps innovators create solutions for societal problems and serves as a platform between the innovators, people, and the administration. This year, TSIC has scouted various innovators from the grassroots through their programs and the innovators have come up with frugal solutions addressing the grassroots challenges.

C Divya Sri, an engineering student from Khammam has invented a Solar Integrated Pest Management System. Speaking to Telangana Today, Divya Sri said, Since my school days, I have been passionate about inventing something that could benefit people. I had the opportunity to participate in the Telangana Innovation Yatra, where we were exposed to the problems and needs of the community, and worked towards finding solutions. As a result, I developed the solar-powered insecticide trapper, a valuable tool for farmers. This device helps protect crops from damaging insects.

She also mentioned that the TSIC had provided mentorship and guidance for her innovation, as well as assisting with marketing strategies during her attendance at TSIC sessions.

“TIY helped us in generating new ideas for innovation. TSIC through its Telangana State Innovations with Rural Impact (TSIRI) extended a grant of Rs 1 lakh for my innovation and several mentoring sessions were also organised. We have tested our product in multiple farm fields and it is ready for deployment. This idea was also forwarded to different industries and it was taken up by J Hub as well,” she added.

S Pooja, a third-year diploma student from Manukonduru in Karimnagar district, has innovated a rubber band equipped with an alarm and transmitter. This device serves to alert and seek help for women when they encounter threats from unknown individuals or harassers.

In addition to the standard curriculum, T Sampath Kumar, a science teacher, initiated an innovation initiative at their school. This program encouraged students with innovative ideas to share them by placing them in an innovation box. One such student, Prasanna, from Chandanapur ZPHS school, Peddapalli, who was in 10th grade in 2022, contributed her innovative idea to the box.

Her idea aimed to assist disabled and ill individuals by creating a combined walking stick and toilet seat. She was inspired by witnessing the challenges faced by elderly people in her neighborhood. Under the guidance of the science teacher, this idea led to the creation of a practical combined walking stick and toilet seat solution.

The walking stick cum toilet seater is designed to assist elderly and ill individuals when they need to use the restroom. In case of any emergencies, the built-in speakers alert the household through a motion sensor and can provide prompt assistance. Additionally, it is designed to support individuals weighing up to 90 kg.