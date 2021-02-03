Inox Leisure reports loss of Rs 102.5 crore

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

New Delhi: Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 102.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

The company attributed fall in profit and income to “the impact of seating restrictions to 50 per cent and lack of fresh content due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.” The company said it has begun the process to re-open the units located in Chattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.