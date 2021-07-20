Sobhita Dhulipala shares poster of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

On the work front, Sobhita is currently shooting ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 and also working on the Hollywood Project ‘Monkey Man’.

The poster of multi-starrer Tamil-language epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was shared by actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Instagram. The poster features a shield bearing a lion emblem and a sword going across. Sharing the poster, Sobhita wrote, “The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus (sic).”

The upcoming film directed by Mani Ratnam stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in lead roles, along with other cast members Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram in key roles. Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in a supporting role in the film. The film is based on the highly popular 1955 Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The film is said to be a dream project of Mani Ratnam who even drafted a script with Kamal Haasan in the ’90s. But the pair dropped the project due to financial reasons. The film finally took off when Lyca Productions came on board to fund the film in 2019.

A major portion of the film’s shooting took place at Ramoji Film City that featured Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Prakash Raj this year. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman. It is going to be a two-part series, with part one slotted for a 2022 release.

