Instagram now lets you download Reels! Find out how

Instagram has rolled out a new feature which will allow users to download Reels from public accounts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:11 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

In a recent update, Meta-owned social networking platform Instagram, has rolled out a new feature which will allow users to download Reels from public accounts.

The new groundbreaking feature allows users to save their favourite Reels directly to their camera rolls. Dropping the news, Instagram’s lead, Adam Mosseri said “now anyone, anywhere on the globe, can easily download public Reels straight to their devices. No more dealing with the old way of saving Reels only within the Instagram app. Now, you don’t need to hunt for third-party apps to get Reels.”

For those with public accounts, the ability to download your reels is open to anyone on Instagram by default. The downside to it is that your creative content is easily accessible to every person using the social media platform. However, you can take steps to adjust your privacy settings and stop your Reels from getting downloaded.

Also, Reels download will be turned off by default to Instagram users under the age of 18, however, they retain the option of letting other users download their Reels.

How to download Reels from public accounts:

Click on the “share”option on the Reels that you want to download An list of options will appear under at the bottom of the screen, Select the “download” option from there.

How can account holders turn off the download feature for their Reels:

Go to Settings Click on Privacy Select Reels and Remix Toggle the switch on “Allow people to download your Reels.”

Downloaded Reels

The Reels downloaded from Public accounts will come with an Instagram watermark, displaying the creators username and audio attribution.

Downloaded versions of the download-enabled Reels will come with the original audio. Though Instagram has also limited control over how the downloaded content is utilised, however, it is best not to use the downloaded content for commercial purposes.