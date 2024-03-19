Install CCTV cameras inside all polling stations, Collector tells officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 07:10 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham told the officials on election duty to ensure that CCTV cameras were installed inside every polling station.

The CCTV cameras should be installed outside the polling stations as per the police report, the Collector said. He along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt held a review meeting here on Tuesday with AROs, DSPs, ACPs and nodal officials on Lok Sabha elections.

Gautham noted that election duties were very important and there should be no scope for any mistake anywhere. Flying squads and SST teams have been provided and the surveillance teams should carry out their duties in the places assigned to them.

Identification of critical and vulnerable polling stations should be completed. AROs and police officers should visit each and every polling station under their jurisdiction and work out the measures to be taken in terms of basic facilities and security.

The distribution centres should be established within the respective Assembly segments and the reception centre should be set up at one place at the counting centre. The counting centre arrangements should be completed before the visit of election observers, Gautham said.

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission, 10 additional sectors have been set up so that there were a maximum of 12 polling stations in one sector. A polling station should not be in more than one sector. For those above 85 years of age and the PwDs, form-12D should be handed over for voting from home, the Collector added.

Sunil Dutt wanted strict measures to control illegal distribution of cash and liquor. 12 FSTs, 15 SSTs, two integrated inter-state check posts, 10 inter-state check posts and eight inter district check posts have been set up in the district, he informed.

The CP told police officers to be polite with people while discharging election duties. Additional Collectors B. Sathyaprasad and D. Madhusudan Naik, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.