Vote from home: Enroll before April 22, says CEO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said all those who wish to opt for home voting should enroll themselves for the facility before April 22 for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Home voting facility is available for voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PWD). To this effect instructions have been issued to the officials to distribute form D to the voters. The elections will be held on May 13 in the State.

Along with the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, bye-elections would be held for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency as well. The Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO will be the Returning Officer.

Briefing media persons over the arrangements being made for the elections here on Monday, the CEO said 57,000 ballot units, 44,500 control units, 48,000 VVPAT machines are required for the polls. Already, the first level check was done for all the machines in the presence of political parties, he said.

Citizens were permitted to carry cash upto Rs 50,000 and in case, if they need to carry excess cash, they should carry papers for the purpose, the CEO said.

Over 60,000 police personnel besides 145 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections. About 1.80 lakh staff members are required in polling stations and over 25,000 people will be deployed for other duties in addition to 40,000 Booth Level Officers and supervisors.

There are 3.30 crore voters, including over 1.94 lakh electors above 85 years of age. After the Assembly elections, nearly 12.50 lakh new voters have been enrolled while 8.58 lakh names were deleted and seven lakh modifications were done, including date of birth, address change etc. Equipped with surveillance cameras, integrated check posts at the State borders will be working round the clock.

Over the complaints of bogus voters, especially in Greater Hyderabad, the CEO said the officials were scrutinizing such voters. “A preliminary report is available on the issue and the work is under progress. Once we get the full details, action will be taken accordingly,” Vikas Raj said.