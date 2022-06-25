Vigilance report on govt school HM in Nalgonda behind circular for disclosure of assets by teachers

By Srinivas P. Published: Updated On - 08:53 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Nalgonda: The inquiry of vigilance and enforcement department against Mohd Javed Ali, headmaster of Government Primary High School in Guntupally, prompted the State government to issue a circular declaration of assets of all government teachers.

The enquiry began when there were allegations that Javed Ali was absenting himself from the duties and that he was involved in real estate business and political activities and the allegations were found to be true.

Also Read Instructions asking govt teachers in Telangana to declare property put on hold

Citing the incident in the circular issued by Director of School Education, all the employees of education department including teachers were instructed to submit annual property statements regularly. It has also mandated that they should take permission before purchasing or sale of immovable and movable properties.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Education Officer Bixapathi said that two increments were cut for Javed Ali as per the instructions from the higher officials. He was not transferred and continuing as head master of Primary High School of Guntupally. He said all the employees of education department should submit their annual property statements and should get the permission to purchase or sell the properties.

TRSV state general secretary B Nagarjuna opined that the latest circular would help prevent government teachers from involving in private businesses. He pointed out that government teachers were doing real estate businesses and running chit funds to make additional money. They were not attending to their duties, which was impacting the education of the students. He urged that the State government introduce biometric attendance system at all the schools including government primary high schools for the teachers and staff.