Sunday, Jul 2, 2023
Hyderabad: Man murdered at Attapur

The victim Khaleelullah (32), a resident of Tolichowki, had come to Sulaimanagar in Attapur to discuss financial matters with some persons when the assailants stabbed him to death.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:01 AM, Sun - 2 July 23
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by some persons over some financial issues at Attapur on Saturday night.

The victim Khaleelullah (32), a resident of Tolichowki, had come to Sulaimanagar in Attapur to discuss financial matters with some persons when the assailants stabbed him to death.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case is booked.

