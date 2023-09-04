Heavy rains continue to drench Hyderabad, IMD issues yellow alert

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:39 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in spells continued to lash Hyderabad for the second consecutive morning on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on Monday, with the forecast indicating that the city is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, sometimes intensifying into heavy spells.

Alongside the anticipated precipitation, residents can expect a drop in temperatures as the city braces itself for another day of wet weather.

The IMD’s weather bulletin advises citizens to be prepared for varying intensities of rain and to exercise caution during their daily routines. This alert comes as a continuation of the intermittent rains that have been gracing the city since Sunday.

While Hyderabad gears up for more rain, the northern districts of Telangana are expected to bear the brunt of the upcoming weather system. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthi for Monday.

An orange alert signifies that these areas are at a higher risk of experiencing heavy rainfall, potentially leading to localised flooding and disruptions to daily life. Residents in these districts are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.