Intensify Animal Birth Control campaign: Talasani directs civic authorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav has directed the civic authorities to intensify the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign and carry out a month-long special drive, with special focus on basthis and colonies, to sterilize the street dogs.

The Minister who held a high level meeting on the stray dog and monkey menace on Thursday, expressed grief at the death of a four-year-old boy in street dogs attack at Amberpet and said required steps were being taken up to address the problem. The meeting was attended by Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and senior municipal officials.

The GHMC is already carrying out the ABC & ARV initiative to sterilise and vaccinate the street dogs. The Minister instructed the officials to identify areas with dense street dogs population and shift the dogs from there to shelters set up under the HMDA.

He pointed out that dogs gather more around chicken and mutton shops for the refuse dumped around by the meat sellers and said that a special drive at these shops would be taken up from Friday and strict action initiated against erring shop owners.

On the menace of monkeys in some parts of the city, the Minister said experienced persons would be deployed to catch these monkeys and shift them to safe areas in coordination with the forest officials.