Intensify road safety measures, Khammam CP tells officials

Khammam: Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier directed police officials to intensify road safety measures to prevent accidents on the roads in the district. He along with senior officials inspected accident hotspots on Khammam-Konijerla , Wyra-Tallada, Tallada to Kallur and VM Banjar-Sathupalli roads under the commissionerate limits on Friday.

The CP directed the station house officer (SHOs), CIs and ACPs to take corrective measures in consultation with the departments concerned to save lives from accidents. He suggested setting up speed breakers, rumble strips, radium reflectors, barricades, danger warning boards and installing CCTV cameras at key locations. Warrier said it was possible to prevent road accidents by controlling the speed of vehicles and wanted officials to conduct drunk and driving, random checks to prevent over speeding.

Awareness programmes have to be conducted to educate the public at high risk areas. Danger warning flexi and sign boards should have to be set up wherever necessary. The CP visited the spot where a road accident took place recently on the Sathupalli-Vensur road. Warrier later visited the Sathupally police station command and control Room and inspected the performance of CCTV cameras under its limits. Wyra ACP Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, Kallur ACP Venkatesh, CI Karunakar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .