Inter student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

On Sunday evening, the girl went into a room of a house and hanged herself to the ceiling fan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 09:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide at her house in Meerpet on Sunday evening. The victim, P Jahnavi (16), a resident of SCB colony in Meerpet was staying in a hostel and had recently returned to prepare and attend examinations.

On Sunday evening, the girl went into a room of a house and hanged herself to the ceiling fan.

“The family members told us that the girl slipped into depression due to constant harassment of one boy, Yadav.

A case is booked and investigation is on,” said Meerpet sub inspector, K Sudhakar.