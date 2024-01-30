Inter student found hanging at TSWR College Chinthakunta

Janapa Akshitha (16) was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room when her roommates went outside.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 12:46 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: An intermediate student was found in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School/College for Girls, Chinthakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Monday night.

Janapa Akshitha (16) was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room when her roommates went outside. The roommates, on seeing the body when they returned, alerted the school authorities, who immediately shifted her to the district headquarters hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A native of Medipalli, Mallial mandal of Jagtial district, Akshitha was studying CEC 1st year in the residential school.

Police, who registered a case, have recovered a suicide note. Parents of the student alleged that their daughter took the extreme step due to negligence of school authorities.