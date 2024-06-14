Inter student run over by RTC bus in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 04:49 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an intermediate student died after she was run over by a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus at Yousufguda here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victim, Mehreen (16), who was studying intermediate first year at a private junior college in Yousufguda, was proceeding to her college in the bus.

According to the police, Mehreen accidentally slipped and came under the front wheel of the bus. “The bus driver who missed to notice that she had fallen did not stop the vehicle and moved it. As a result, she was run over by it. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” said a police official.

Other motorists and pedestrians, who were passing by the route, noticed and rushed to her rescue, but of no use.

On receiving information, the Madhura Nagar police reached the spot and took up investigation.