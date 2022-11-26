Interference of Centre in State’s matters is against Constitution of India: Gutha

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations at Nagarjuna Degree College here, Sukender Reddy said the Constitution of India should become a guide to the government in working for welfare of the people and ensuing equal opportunities and justice to all.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday said the frequent interfere of the Centre in affairs of the State with a political motive was against the Constitution of India.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations at Nagarjuna Degree College here, Sukender Reddy said the Constitution of India should become a guide to the government in working for welfare of the people and ensuing equal opportunities and justice to all. The governments should abide by the Constitution of India. Stating that the powers of the Centre and States were clearly mentioned in the Constitution, he said the Centre should respect the powers of the States as envisaged by the Constitution and then only would the federal system flourish in a democracy.

Also Read Constitution not only empowers govt but also empowers citizens: TSCBC Chairman

He reminded that Article 3 of Constitution of India was facilitated the formation of several new States including Telangana.

NG College principal Gana Shyam, Revenue Divisional Officer Jaya Chandra Reddy and others were present.