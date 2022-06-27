Intermediate student ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: An intermediate student was found hanging in her college hostel room in Kukatpally on Sunday. Police said she was unable to handle academic pressure and ended her life.

According to the Kukatpally police, Sri Harshitha (19) was studying in Gravity Junior College in Kukatpally and stayed in the hostel near the college and was preparing for the forthcoming NEET Examination.

On Sunday, after her roommate left, she is suspected to have hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Her roommate, who returned in the evening, grew suspicious when there was no response from inside after repeated knocking and informed the hostel authorities.

The door was forcibly opened and Sri Harshitha was found dead. The Kukatpally police, who shifted the body for autopsy, said Harshitha’s family raised no suspicion on her death and that she was a merit student and more often topped in her academics.

However, she was quite competitive in nature and would not accept low scores in her exams and easily got upset, they told the police. Investigation is on.