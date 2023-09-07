Intermediate student injured after being attacked by classmate at Chaderghat

On Wednesday, Arif was at the college when his classmate Kaif asked him to give some exam practice papers to which the victim refused.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: An intermediate student is battling for life after being attacked by his classmate at their college at Chaderghat following a row over exam papers.

The injured Syed Arif, is pursuing a vocational course at the SIS vocational junior college in Chaderghat. On Wednesday, Arif was at the college when his classmate Kaif asked him to give some exam practice papers to which the victim refused.

“Enraged over it, Kaif caught hold of Arif in the cellar of the college building and after an argument, beat him with hands and kicked him. Arif collapsed on the floor as he sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” said Chaderghat Inspector, Y Prakash Reddy.

On a complaint, the police registered a case against Kaif and are investigating. The condition of Arif was stated to be critical.