Hyderabad: 25-year-old electrocuted at Chaderghat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man sustained burns when he accidentally touched a high tension wire at Chaderghat on Saturday evening.

Praveen, a resident of Chaderghat was plucking leaves from a neem tree when he accidentally touched the high tension overhead cable. He collapsed and fell on the ground.

On noticing him, his relatives rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. On information, the Chaderghat police reached the spot and began investigation.