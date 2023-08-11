Intermediate student ends life in Hyderabad

Updated On - 10:09 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A second year intermediate student of a private junior college died by suicide in his room on the college campus at Ayyappa Society on Friday afternoon.

G.Kanaka Raju (17), a native of Mulugu district had joined the college few days ago. Police said Kanaka Raju was found to be absent by his lecturer during the attendance taken post lunch. He died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room on the campus where he was studying.

The college staff shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. Police said the reason for suicide was not known and his parents, teachers and friends claimed Kanaka Raju was good at studies.

Madhapur police are investigating.