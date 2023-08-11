Hyderabad: Exclusive gym for senior citizens set up at Botanical Gardens

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 08:18 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Now, senior citizens can work out at Botanical Gardens and improve their fitness as an exclusive gymnasium has been set up for their convenience. The facility was formally opened by Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy.

The gymnasium was set up in the park following a requisition from the senior citizens. Every day, many senior citizens visit the park for morning and evening walks. While there are gyms for men and women, there was no work out facility for senior citizens in the park.

“A few months back during an inspection at the park, a senior citizen approached me requesting for a gym. It was a good idea and immediately we established a gym for senior citizens” Pratap Reddy said.

Unlike the conventional gym, the senior citizens gym comprises floor hurdles, step and ramp assist, step assist, leg extension, vertical shoulder pull, shoulder twirl and other equipment, which help them in maintaining their fitness.

Since the last two years, efforts have been put in for improving facilities for visitors at Botanical Gardens. Emphasis was being laid on introducing facilities that aid in improving physical and mental fitness of daily visitors, he said.

Accordingly, a wide variety of medical plants, aromatic plants and exotic varieties of plants have been planted in the park.