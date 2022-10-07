Intermittent rains continue to hit Telangana, more in store

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(File Photo) Due to rains since last a few days, there were considerable inflows into many water tanks and streams were overflowing at a few places.

Hyderabad: Intermittent rains occurred at several areas across the State on Friday. Due to rains since last a few days, there were considerable inflows into many water tanks and streams were overflowing at a few places.

With overnight rains continuing in Mahabubnagar, the district police urged people, especially the aged and children to remain indoors. As many streams were overflowing in the district due to heavy rains since last few days, district SP R Venkateshwarlu appealed to the people to be cautious and not to move around electricity poles and dangling wires. People were asked to dial 100 in case of any untoward incident.

Also Read Kadem project water level reaches 705 ft as against 700 ft FRL

In Wanaparthy district, traffic movement got disrupted due to flooding of the roads connecting Gopalpet and Buddharam. Koilkonda river was overflowing due to considerable inflows. Water levels in Koilsagar project increased following incessant rains since last couple of days.

As a precautionary measure, residents living in old and dilapidated structures were asked to relocate to safer places.

According to officials, highest rainfall of 42 mm was recorded at Ankampalem in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Junuthla in Nalgonda received 22.3 mm and Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded 15.8 mm.

In a bulletin issued on Friday evening, the Met department said light to moderate or thunderstorms are likely to occur at a few places across the State on Saturday. The department said light to moderate or thunderstorms are likely to occur at a few places across the State during the next five days.